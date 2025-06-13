EXCLUSIVE: Sonam Bajwa joins Sunny Deol, Varun Dhawan, Diljit Dosanjh and Ahan Shetty in Border 2

Pinkvilla was the first to report that JP Dutta, Bhushan Kumar, and Nidhi Dutta are collaborating on Border 2 and have roped in a strong starcast led by Sunny Deol with Varun Dhawan, Diljit Dosanjh, and Ahan Shetty among others. We also informed our readers that the film will take off from the point where Border ended, and is a sequel in true sense. Soon after, we also broke the news that the makers of this Anurag Singh directorial will be bringing back the iconic ‘Sandese Aate Hai’ with Sonu Nigam and Arijit Singh as the singers.

And now, we have exclusively that Sonam Bajwa has joined the cast of Border 2 for a key role and the actress will start shooting for the film by the end of June. According to sources, the actress plays the part of a strong-headed Punjabi Girl in the film. “Sonam Bajwa is paired alongside Diljit Dosanjh in Border 2. Much like Border, her character has a strong emotional arc, and her dynamics with Diljit will stand-out as one of the major highlights, alongside the war sequences and the Indo-Pak conflict,” revealed a source.

The source further informed that the makers have started shooting with Diljit Dosanjh in Pune, and the rest of the cast will be joining in a fortnight. “Border 2 will be shot from June until Mid-August, with combination shoot of all the lead actors – Sunny, Varun, Diljit, Ahan, and Sonam – among others. The makers will be locking one more top female actor to play the parts alongside Varun and the casting is presently underway,” the source added.

Border 2 is scheduled for Republic Day 2026 release, and the makers have promised to mount it as the biggest war film of Indian Cinema. Around 60 percent of the shoot is already wrapped up, and the remaining portions of this Anurag Singh directorial will be concluded by August. Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more updates!

