Kuberaa Trailer Review: Dhanush as a cunning beggar, Nagarjuna moves in shadows, and Rashmika Mandanna binds the chaos— it hits hard

Kuberaa has been one of the most hyped projects lately. With a stellar cast of some of the leading names, including Nagarjuna Akkineni, Dhanush, and Rashmika Mandanna, the social thriller has been hyped for all the right reasons. And now, days ahead of its theatrical release, Kuberaa trailer is out, and it promises a new vision amid a gripping social thriller. The 2-minute and 38-second clip takes audiences into a nail-biting tale as the actors seamlessly ace their roles.

Dhanush plays a sly beggar with Nagarjuna Akkineni moving in the shadows, and Rashmika Mandanna binds the chaos—Kuberaa’s trailer packs a punch.

Kuberaa Hindi Trailer

Kuberaa makers face pressure from OTT partner over timely release

Recently, the producer of Kuberaa came out publicly and revealed how he has been pressured by the OTT platform Prime Video, with whom they have signed the post-theatrical release deal.

He claimed that the streaming giant had threatened to reduce Rs. 10 crore from their said agreement if Kuberaa did not release on the given date.

Kuberaa runtime, CBFC rating

In other news, Kuberaa has reportedly locked on a total runtime of 3 hours and 15 minutes, with the addition of several other cuts. On the other hand, it has been awarded a UA 13+ certificate by the CBFC.

The trailer of the film was supposed to be unveiled on June 13. However, it has been rescheduled and has been showcased as a part of the film’s pre-release event.

Dhanush’s strong message at the Kuberaa pre-release event

At a previous pre-release event for Kuberaa, Dhanush grabbed attention with his strong message against his haters who attempt to put him or his work down. Moreover, he thanked his fans for having his back even in the face of such negativity strewn at him.

He addressed them as, “You can spread as many rumours as you want about me; spread any negative news about me. Each time a movie of mine releases, there’s a negative campaign against me one and a half months before that. But you won’t be able to do anything, as my fans are my strong pillars of support.”

