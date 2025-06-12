Krrish 4 EXCLUSIVE: Jackson Wang REACTS to playing lead role in Hrithik Roshan’s film, says 'I'm the new...'

Hrithik Roshan is set to take the director’s seat for Krrish 4, taking over from his father, Rakesh Roshan. We also informed that the most awaited superhero film will also see the return of Priyanka Chopra, reprising her role as Priya. Now, global sensation and GOT7 member Jackson Wang, who is in India to promote his upcoming studio album MAGIC MAN 2, opened up about the film. He joked about playing the lead role in Krrish 4.

Advertisement

In an exclusive interview with Pinkvilla, Jackson Wang talked about Hrithik Roshan’s Krrish 4 and shared, “He's doing that. Krrish 4. Yeah. It's not in production yet, right? I'm in it. I'm the new Krrish. I'm just kidding. I'm sorry, I'm an extrovert. Please accept that. I'd like to mix sh*t up. Maybe, I'm gonna tell him tonight.”

When asked if he’d be interested in composing music for the film, Jackson enthusiastically responded, “Bro, anytime, please, for free. Like it's my honor.” He later joked again about being part of Krrish 4, saying, “I’m in Krrish 4. You'd be surprised. You'd be like, ‘was that Jackson?’ I come out and I die right away. I love that.”

Discussing the idea of doing a dance number with Hrithik Roshan in the film, Jackson shared with excitement, “That's crazy. That's a good idea. Magic Man 3.”

The singer further added, “A lot of time I really miss having a label. Maybe I should sign to a good company. Maybe I should sign to Hrithik. Please sign me I'm in Krrish 4, what I've officially announced right now. Thank you. The soundtrack is me, the side cast is me. You probably won't see me in Krrish 4 because as soon as I come out I die. But you will see me at a screening party.”

Advertisement

Watch the full interview below:

Meanwhile, Krrish 4 is all set to begin filming in the first quarter of 2026, with casting currently in progress. Pinkvilla previously shared that the fourth installment of the iconic franchise will see the much-awaited return of Jadoo after 23 years. The film also marks Hrithik Roshan’s comeback as the beloved superhero Krrish on the big screen after 14 years.

ALSO READ: EXCLUSIVE: 'Hrithik Roshan inspired me', says Abhay Verma as he begins shooting for Laikey Laikaa