A Minecraft Movie Locks OTT Release Date: Know When, Where and How to Watch Jack Black and Jason Momoa Starrer

A Minecraft Movie was one of the most unexpected movies of 2025 to make it big in the theatres, and now, the fantasy adventure comedy film will just be one tap away. Jared Hess's directorial has set plans for a June 20 premiere on Max, with a June 21 release at 8 pm ET on HBO. Any subscribers to HBO Max will be able to stream the film starting on these dates. Based on the famed Mojang Studios game, which has become a phenomenon on its own since its 2011 release.

What is A Minecraft Movie About?

The story follows Steve, played by Jack Black, who faces trouble with his doorknob business sales, and Garrett "The Garbage Man" Garrison, played by Jason Momoa, a game store owner, who find each other in the Overworld and plan to fight the monsters to come back into the real world.

They are joined by siblings Sebastian Hansen as Henry and Emma Myers as Natalie, along with their real estate agent, Danielle Brooks as Dawn, who helps them take down Malgosha, the piglin ruler of the Nether – a hell world in the same block universe.

After initially releasing on April 4, A Minecraft Movie has managed to bring in 951 million USD at the worldwide box office, becoming the highest-grossing release of 2025. It is also among the top two game-adapted movie storylines, trailing only behind The Super Mario Bros. movie, which was released two years ago.

With a struggling year for the world of cinema, the success of A Minecraft Movie became a beacon of light as actors Jason Momoa, Jack Black, Danielle Brooks, Emma Myers, and Sebastian Hansen welcomed the unexpectedly well-received reaction to their film.

Planned by Allison Schroeder, Chris Bowman, and Hubbel Palmer, the three also pitched in for its screenplay alongside Neil Widener, Gavin James, and Chris Galletta. It is said to have cost a whopping 150 million USD to create, which was recovered over fivefold, following an immensely successful box office run.

