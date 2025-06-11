Interview: Kajol on kids Nysa and Yug and her biggest teaching as parent: ‘Mein jabh bhi ghar pahunchti hu toh…’– EXCLUSIVE

Bollywood star Kajol married actor Ajay Devgn on February 24, 1999, in a traditional Maharashtrian ceremony. The couple has two children — daughter Nysa, born in 2003, and son Yug, born in 2010. Known for sharing warm family moments on Instagram, Kajol often gives fans a peek into their close-knit life. In an exclusive chat with Pinkvilla, the actress opened up about parenting and how her kids react when she returns home.

Advertisement

In an interview with Pinkvilla, Kajol was asked whether her children Nysa and Yug are more attached to her or their dad Ajay Devgn. Replying to this, she shared, “They are both my children, I want to tell you that. Ajay Devgn is stage pe nahin baitha hua hai. Bata du. So they are both, honestly, they are my kids, they are his kids, they are our kids. And I am very proud to say that they are very much their own people.”

The Maa actress also recalled a light-hearted moment with her son Yug and said, “I remember asking Yug this, ‘I said, who do you want to look like? Do you want to look like me or do you want to look like papa? Tell me fast’."

The little one gave the sweetest reply to the actress. Kajol shared, “He looked at me like I'm holding a gun on his head. And he looked at me very calmly and very diplomatically turned around and says, ‘I look like Yug. I am Yug’. So I think that defines my children.”

Advertisement

She added, “I'm very, very happy to say that I've brought up two individuals who have their own personalities, who I hope have taught to think for themselves and I think that's been my biggest teaching as a parent.”

Kajol also opened up about how her kids react when she returns home and shared, “Mein jab bhi ghar pahunchti hu toh my kids are more like ‘mumma’, there's the whining and the ‘why didn't you do this and why didn't you do that’ starts up. The minute I see them ek baar mil gayi usko toh I am only mom. There's no other character that I can play at that point of time.”

The actress further recalled the moment she embraced motherhood for the first time and said, “When Nysa was born, I felt like that's one exam I can't fail. So I think my real-life performance has taken more out of me than any film will ever in my life demand of me.”

Advertisement

Take a look at the full interview below:

Meanwhile, on the work front, Kajol is gearing up for the release of her upcoming film Maa. Directed by Vishal Furia and produced by Ajay Devgn, Jyoti Deshpande, and Kumar Mangat Pathak, it is all set to hit the theaters on June 27.

Apart from Kajol, the film also stars Ronit Roy, Indraneil Sengupta, Jitin Gulati, Gopal Singh, Surjyasikha Das, Yaaneea Bharadwaj, Roopkatha Chakraborty, and Kherin Sharma.

ALSO READ: EXCLUSIVE: Do Ajay Devgn or R Madhavan from Shaitaan have a cameo in Maa? Kajol clears the air