Superman Advance Booking: James Gunn-helmed records highest pre-sales of 2025 on Fandango, beats Marvel's The Fantastic Four

James Gunn is returning to the big screens with Superman, after the blockbuster success of 2023-released Guardians Of The Galaxy Volume 3. The superhero movie starring David Corenswet has already started roaring as Superman has emerged as the highest ticket-seller of 2025 for the opening day on the ticket-booking platform Fandango.

Superman beats The Fantastic Four, claims No. 1 in pre-sales for opening day on Fandango

The movie surpassed the opening day pre-booking record of Marvel Studios' The Fantastic Four: First Steps, to claim the first spot on the platform. It achieved this incredible record through early screening access to Amazon Prime Video subscribers.

The early screening of Superman, accessible only to Prime Video members, is scheduled to take place on June 8, starting at 7 PM, three days ahead of its nationwide theatrical release.

Superman Star Cast, Release Date, and Fandango Survey

Apart from David Corenswet as Clark Kent, the star cast of the much-awaited Hollywood movie also includes Rachel Brosnahan, Nicholas Hoult, Anthony Carrigan, Edi Gathegi, Nathan Fillion, and Isabela Merced.

It is the first DC Universe movie produced by DC Studios itself. The James Gunn directorial ranked as the most anticipated movie of 2025 in a survey at Fandango. Also, Nicholas Hoult's portrayal of Lex Luthor ranked among the most anticipated performances of the year.

The movie is officially slated to release on July 11 in the United States via Warner Bros Pictures.

Superman box office projections: Expected to debut with USD 250M to USD 300M globally

Considering the trends and buzz surrounding the movie, the DC Universe production venture is expected to gross around USD 250 million to USD 300 million in its opening weekend at the worldwide box office. On the domestic front, the David Corenswet starrer is projected to rake in over USD 100 million to USD 120 million, becoming one of the top openers of 2025.

However, a lot will depend on its initial reception and word of mouth. If the movie succeeds in meeting the huge expectations, it shall emerge a big money spinner at the box office.

For the unversed, the top opener of 2025 is A Minecraft Movie with domestic opening day collections of USD 163 million. Marvel Studios' Captain America: Brave New World currently holds the title of biggest opener among superhero genres this year, with an opening of USD 88.8 million at the US box office.

