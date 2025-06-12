Mission Impossible The Final Reckoning India Box Office: Tom Cruise starrer collects reasonable Rs 90 crore in 4 weeks

Mission: Impossible starring Tom Cruise has completed its 4th week in India on a decent note, adding around Rs 5 crore net. The 4 week India net total of the movie stands at Rs 89.50 crore, now. It is going to lose its IMAX screens now, with How To Train Your Dragon releasing. Thus one can expect just around 3-4 crore more to be added to the tally, for a lifetime net of Rs 93 crore or so.

The Week Wise Box Office Collections Of Mission: Impossible - The Final Reckoning Are As Under

Week India Net Collections 1 Rs 49cr 2 Rs 24.25cr 3 Rs 11.25cr 4 Rs 5cr Total Rs 89.50 crore net

A Rs 93 crore final net is a decent result for MI8, although it is slightly lower than what was expected from it. Dead Reckoning in 2023 managed to net Rs 105.50 crore and The Final Reckoning is going to end with 11-12 percent lesser collections instead of doing atleast 5-10 percent better considering it is the series finale and not ignoring that the average ticket prices in India are up by over 10 percent in two years.

Mission: Impossible - The Final Reckoning's global numbers are set to end better than Dead Reckoning and that is the biggest takeaway. A number in the vicinity of USD 600 million (Rs 5160 crore gross) is pretty good if we ignore the fact that the budget is in the vicinity of USD 300 million excluding marketing. Since budget is a key metric to judge a film's success, it can't be ignored while analysing how the movie is doing.

With global theatrical share that will not be enough to recover the budget, the movie will heavily rely on the non-theatrical avenues. Eventually, the movie will breakeven, thanks to syndication.

Regardless, Tom Cruise has managed to show his box office pull yet again. Not many Hollywood actors can boast of such numbers in India on a consistent basis.

Mission: Impossible - The Final Reckoning still plays in few theatres across India. Watch the movie on the big screen if you haven't already.

