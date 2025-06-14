Samantha Ruth Prabhu admits being ‘happy and excited’ to wake up everyday amid dating news with Raj Nidimoru

Samantha Ruth Prabhu is a name that is not restricted to the South industry anymore. Apart from proving her acting prowess there, she has been a part of several projects in the Hindi film industry and enjoys a massive fan following across India. But after taking almost 2 years' break from acting, her definition of success has changed. The actress revealed that having the ‘freedom to take a two-year break’ is a success for her. She even confessed to being happy and excited these days, and we feel it might be because of her current rumored relationship with Raj Nidimoru.

In an interview with Galatta Plus, Samantha Ruth Prabhu was asked about success and what it means to her. The actress, whose last film release was in 2023, stated that today, for her, success means freedom. Elaborating on her response, the Kushi actress said that the freedom she has to take a 2-year break is a success for her. “I haven’t had a film release in two years. Freedom to grow, freedom to evolve, freedom to not be put in a box.”

After the 2023 release of Kushi with Vijay Deverakonda, Samantha was seen in a power-packed role alongside Varun Dhawan in Citadel: Honey Bunny. She was loved in an action avatar by everyone, and fans cannot wait for season 2.

The actress expressed that many people around her feel that she is not as successful as she used to be. But in her head, Samantha feels that she is more successful now than she has ever been. I am happy and excited to wake up every day because of the many things I’m doing that truly appeal to me and align with my purpose.”

Talking about her work front, Samantha is gearing up for the release of her upcoming series Rakt Brahmand: The Bloody Kingdom. This series is backed by her rumored beau Raj Nidimoru and Krishna DK. This series also stars Aditya Roy Kapur, Ali Fazal, Wamiqa Gabbi, and Jaideep Ahlawat. She is also going to make a comeback in Telugu cinema with Maa Inti Bangaram.

On the personal front, Pinkvilla had exclusively informed that Samantha and Raj have decided to move in together. Sources close to the development have said, “Samantha and Raj are considering moving in together and are scouting for properties. They have the intent to live together and are working in that direction. Raj got officially divorced from Shhyamali in 2022 and found love in Samantha after they collaborated for Citadel. Meanwhile, reports about Raj being spotted with his daughter are false. He doesn’t have a daughter, and the kid he was spotted with is his co-director Krishna Dk’s daughter.”

