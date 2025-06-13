Box Office: How To Train Your Dragon's live-action movie takes a FANTASTIC Rs 90 crore start from Thursday previews in the domestic market

How To Train Your Dragon, directed by Dean DeBlois and starring Mason Thames in the lead, is a live-action adaptation of the animated movie How To Train Your Dragon (2010), which emerged a runaway hit at the time of its release. It was followed up by very well performing sequels and now it is the turn of the live-action version to blow all lids off.

How To Train Your Dragon has hit the theatres now, across the world. The Thursday night premieres in the domestic market are terrific with early estimates of USD 10-10.50 million (Rs 86-91cr). The movie is well poised for a phenomenal Father's Day weekend in the vicinity of USD 90 million (Rs 774 crore), domestically. The movie's advance bookings in other traditional international markets are excellent too. If the momentum continues, a USD 200 million (Rs 1720 crore) global weekend will very easily happen.

Going purely on the basis that the movie has cost USD 150 million to make and USD 75 million to market, it needs to gross around USD 375-400 million to breakeven theatrically. Reaching this number, at the moment, looks like a foregone conclusion. There will be absolutely no surprise if the movie reaches very close to this number in its home market itself.

There was a slight worry that the live-action adaptation would not bode well with the fans of the franchise; but that has not happened. The fans are loving it and it is very likely that the movie will get an A or A+ Cinemascore, indicating universal acclaim.

A bunch of social handles, and also critics, have been very vocal about not wanting live-action adaptations. But the theatre going audiences are enjoying them, every bit. Just a month back, Lilo And Stitch took the box office to cleaners and is gearing up to hit USD 1 billion in the next couple of weeks or so.

The audience verdict is clear and it is that they wouldn't mind live-action flicks of relatively newer made IPs. It might be difficult for a Snow White to get the audiences. But a Brave or a Shrek? Not so much.

