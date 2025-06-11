EXCLUSIVE: Do Ajay Devgn or R Madhavan from Shaitaan have a cameo in Maa? Kajol clears the air

Actress Kajol is all set to bring a mythological horror twist to the big screen with her upcoming film Maa, produced by none other than Ajay Devgn. The film has teased connections to the eerie world of Shaitaan and fans couldn’t help but wonder if Ajay or R. Madhavan could make surprise appearances. In an exclusive chat with Pinkvilla, Kajol finally addressed the buzz around their cameos, but much to fans’ disappointment, she shut down the speculation.

Kajol recently appeared for an interview with Pinkvilla to promote her upcoming film Maa. During the conversation, she was asked if, given the film’s connection to the world of Shaitaan, audiences could expect cameos of lead actors Ajay Devgn and R. Madhavan.

Replying to this, she said, “No, no. Kaash aap ne yeh suggestion mujhe pehli diya hota. Humari shooting ke pehle diya hota toh hum shayad shooting kar bhi lete.” (No, no. I wish you had given me this suggestion earlier. If you'd told me before our shoot, we might have filmed it).

The Maa actress further added, “Lekin, now it's too late. The film is about to release. We can't add that much now. I hope if you like the film a lot, hopefully, there will be a Maa 2.”

Check out the full interview right below:

Meanwhile, directed by Vishal Furia and written by Saiwyn Quadras, Maa is backed by producers Ajay Devgn, Jyoti Deshpande, and Kumar Mangat Pathak, with Jio Studios and Devgn Films presenting the project. The film’s music is composed by Harsh Upadhyay, Rocky Khanna, and Shiv Malhotra.

Joining Kajol in this intense mythological horror drama is an impressive ensemble cast including Ronit Roy, Indraneil Sengupta, Jitin Gulati, Gopal Singh, Surjyasikha Das, Yaaneea Bharadwaj, Roopkatha Chakraborty, and Kherin Sharma. The much-awaited film is all set to hit the theaters on June 27. It will be released in Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, and Bengali.

