Jackson Wang Exclusive Interview: 'Hrithik Roshan is a big legendary star as himself'

Global sensation and GOT7 member Jackson Wang is in India for the promotion of his upcoming studio album MAGIC MAN 2. During his trip, he was warmly welcomed by the Roshans, including Hrithik Roshan. Several pics were shared where the singer was seen posing with them, and it is too good to miss. Now, in an exclusive interview with Pinkvilla, Jackson talked about Hrithik and called him a ‘big legendary star as himself’.

Yes, you heard that right! During a chat with Pinkvilla, Jackson Wang opened up in his thoughts about War 2 star Hrithik Roshan and said, “He is a big legendary star as himself. A lot of conversation is very inspiring, honestly. Just about life and how to deal with stuff.”

Further, talking about Rakesh Roshan and Pinkie, the singer lauded them, saying, “Also, his father and mom always teach me a lot of stuff. ‘Hey, be careful of this, be careful of that.’ They've been through everything, so I learn a lot every time I meet them.”

In the same interview, Jackson Wang joked about being in the lead role in the much-awaited Hrithik Roshan’s film Krrish 4 and also expressed his desire to be a part of it. He said, “I’m in Krrish 4. You'd be surprised. You'd be like, ‘Was that Jackson?’ I come out and I die right away. I love that.”

Earlier, Rakesh Roshan took to Instagram and shared a photo featuring him, Hrithik, Pinkie, Kamal Shah along with Jackson Wang. The singer is seen warmly side-hugging Pinkie Roshan while placing his other hand on Hrithik’s back. They are all smiles as they pose for the camera. Sharing the pic, he captioned it, “Jackson welcome & God bless!”

Meanwhile, Anu Ranjan also posted a group photo featuring Hrithik Roshan, Rakesh Roshan, and Jackson, describing it as, “One for the memory box for sure.”

