EXCLUSIVE: Ayushmann Khurrana to spearhead an out and out comedy for Bhushan Kumar and Juno Chopra

After the success of Dream Girl 2, Ayushmann Khurrrana is all set to make his next big screen appearance on Diwali with the Aditya Satpodar-directed Thama, which is a part of the Dinesh Vijan curated horror comedy universe. He then has a spy comedy with Dharma, co-starring Sara Ali Khan, which is scheduled for a 2026 opening. And now, we have exclusively learnt that Ayushmann Khurrana has signed on for an out-and-out comedy with Bhushan Kumar and Juno Chopra.

According to sources close to the development, Ayushmann Khurrana has signed on for a quirky family comedy with the duo of Bhushan Kumar and Juno Chopra, who have last worked together on Pati Patni Aur Woh. “It’s an out-and-out comedy for Ayushmann Khurrana. The actor has been looking to do a film in this genre for a while now, and has finally found script that balances situational comedy with a slap-stick touch,” the source informed.

We hear that the casting for this comic caper has already begun, and will feature multiple acclaimed actors, alongside female leads. “The intent is to take this comedy on floors in September 2025 with a start-to-finish schedule. The director’s name and title has been kept under wraps for now, but the makers have locked the script, and silently commenced the casting for this film. A successful director in the genre is expected to come on board the film,” the source added.

After calling it a wrap on the yet untitled comedy, Ayushmann moves on to the family-based dramedy with director Sooraj Barjatya. “The Sooraj Barjatya film goes on floors in November. Ayushmann is looking forward to follow up a comedy entertainer with a Sooraj Barjatya. Playing Prem on the big screen is a dream come true moment. He has allotted bulk dates to Rajshri for the yet untitled family dramedy,” the source concluded.

