Kajol admits her producers were ‘understanding’ amid Deepika Padukone, Sandeep Reddy Vanga row: ‘Didn’t work for 20-30 hours’

Deepika Padukone’s fallout with Sandeep Reddy Vanga has created quite a stir in the industry. Her demand for an 8-hour working shift has become a topic of discussion amongst all actors and filmmakers. In a recent interview, Kajol, who has been on a promotional spree for her movie Maa, has opened up about her thoughts on it. She neither supported the actress nor went against her, but revealed that her producers have always been understanding when it comes to work-life balance.

Talking about her working style, Kajol revealed that she was one of the few people who worked on one film at a time. The Salaam Venky actress further stated that she would start another film only after wrapping up the current one. “I didn't work for 20 or 30 hours. I was always very clear that we would work a certain amount only.” She said that her mother also supported her in this.

The 50-year-old actress admitted having the discussion about her working hours with her hubby Ajay Devgn after giving birth to her first child, daughter Nysa. Recalling her past experiences with producers of her films, she confessed that they were quite ‘understanding’ and allowed her to leave the sets early when necessary.

While shooting for U Me Aur Hum, Kajol said that her father was in the hospital and Nysa was only 2 years old. But Ajay Devgn, being the producer, managed it. The Maa actress said, “He worked around it to make sure that I went home early, so I could go to the hospital. So, we managed that work-life balance, as you put it.”

Meanwhile, directed by Vishal Furia and written by Saiwyn Quadras, Maa is backed by producers Ajay Devgn, Jyoti Deshpande, and Kumar Mangat Pathak, with Jio Studios and Devgn Films presenting the project. The film’s music is composed by Harsh Upadhyay, Rocky Khanna, and Shiv Malhotra.

Joining Kajol in this intense mythological horror drama is an impressive ensemble cast including Ronit Roy, Indraneil Sengupta, Jitin Gulati, Gopal Singh, Surjyasikha Das, Yaaneea Bharadwaj, Roopkatha Chakraborty, and Kherin Sharma. The much-awaited film is all set to hit the theatres on June 27. It will be released in Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, and Bengali.

