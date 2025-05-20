General Hospital Spoilers: Will Secrets and Surprises Derail the Nurses Ball?

The General Hospital episode airing Tuesday, May 20, promises glitz, glamour, and a heavy dose of drama. As the Nurses Ball red carpet welcomes eccentric arrivals—including a llama—last-minute plans and long-held secrets threaten to unravel in front of Port Charles' finest. Cody scores an unexpected companion, Alexis receives an unwelcome shock, and Anna might have just cracked a critical mystery.

As festivities begin, Drew Cain captures the night’s tone with his declaration: “It’s going to be a wild night!” —and with Lucy Coe parading a llama down the red carpet, he’s not wrong. Jordan Ashford and Jenz Sidwell follow, joined by Gio Palmieri and Josslyn Jacks, all dressed to impress.

Meanwhile, Lucy soon finds herself in the middle of a crisis—possibly involving her four-legged red carpet companion. But it’s Cody Bell who unexpectedly turns heads. When he offers his arm to Molly Lansing-Davis, their innocent pairing sparks gossip. Though they insist they’re “just friends,” the chemistry is hard to miss, and spectators begin to wonder if there’s something more bubbling beneath the surface.

Back at Alexis Davis’ home, the tone shifts dramatically. Ric Lansing’s surprise appearance leaves Alexis clearly unsettled. Her pointed warning—hinting at the consequences of the Ava Jerome blackmail scandal—suggests this family tension is far from over. With Lucky Spencer already in the loop, it’s only a matter of time before this secret leaks into the ballroom spotlight.

Elsewhere, tuxedo-clad Dante Falconeri and Harrison Chase are caught off-guard when Lulu Spencer arrives just in time, dazzling everyone with her entrance. The Quartermaines—Tracy and Ned—look on in admiration before the group heads to the Metro Court, where the real fireworks are set to begin.

Behind the scenes, Anna Devane shares a crucial insight with Felicia Scorpio. The two may be closing in on their target, as Anna hints she’s found a way to resolve their ongoing covert mission. But while Anna skips the tango this time, Chase may be forced to skip it too—thanks to an urgent and mysterious phone call. His stunned reaction—“You want me to WHAT?”—could tie back to Drew’s earlier conversation with Mac Scorpio, who recently remembered who drugged him.

As the Nurses Ball unfolds with glitz, chaos, and secrets on the verge of exposure, Port Charles braces for an unforgettable night. Will Anna and Felicia’s plan succeed? Can Alexis keep the truth under wraps? And just what did Chase hear on that shocking phone call? One thing’s certain—this year’s ball might be remembered for more than just the fashion. Stay tuned.