Why Did Cierra Ortega Leave Love Island USA Season 7? Shocking Social Media Post Explained

Love Island USA Season 7 saw another dramatic exit as Cierra Ortega was removed from the villa. Her departure came after an old social media post resurfaced where she used a racial slur. The news was confirmed during Episode 30, which streamed on Peacock on Sunday, July 6.

About 15 minutes into the episode, the show’s narrator, Iain Stirling, shared the update. “Welcome back to Love Island USA; Cierra has left the villa due to a personal situation, leaving Nic officially single,” Stirling announced.

Backlash over social media post

Viewers had demanded Cierra Ortega’s removal after the old post came to light. In the post, Cierra, who is an aspiring social media influencer, showed off her cosmetic procedures. She described her eyes using an offensive racial term aimed at the Asian community, as per Deadline.

Fans were vocal online, calling for Peacock and the producers to address the issue. Before the announcement, Cierra’s appearances in the episode were heavily edited out.

How did Nic react to Cierra leaving?

Cierra’s exit left Nic Vansteenberghe single again in the villa. He was shown processing the news right after Stirling’s announcement.

“Right before Cierra had left, my mind was clear,” Nic said in the episode. “I knew what the future would look like, and now I’m lost. I think now that my strongest connection is gone, there’s like, just figure it out from here.” When asked if he would explore another connection, Nic said, “I don’t know.”

Cierra is not the first contestant this season to leave due to offensive language. Early in Season 7, Yulissa Escobar exited during Episode 2 after fans found an old podcast clip of her using the n-word multiple times. Yulissa apologized for her words after leaving Love Island USA but later downplayed the situation on her social media.

The back-to-back removals have sparked fresh discussions among Love Island USA viewers about vetting cast members and the need for accountability for past actions online.

Peacock and the show’s producers have not made an official statement beyond the on-air announcement. Cierra Ortega has also not addressed her exit or the resurfaced post publicly at the time of writing.

