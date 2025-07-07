Why are BTS' Jungkook fans demanding solo promotions for singer? All about truck protest outside HYBE

Recently, BTS’ Jungkook has once again become the center of a growing fan-led movement. However, this time, it’s not about his music or fashion. Several LED display trucks were spotted circling HYBE’s headquarters. They feature bold messages urging the company to launch Jungkook’s solo world tour and allow the artist to engage in more independent activities.

The movement came to light after an online post in a major Korean community forum went viral. The post quickly gained over 35,000 views. In it, several trucks were seen around the agency area, each bearing messages in support of Jungkook branching out on his own.

What the truck messages said

The messages displayed on the trucks were clear but not aggressive, with slogans such as:

“Refuse to be bound. Secure one’s personal interest and safety! Jungkook solo tour! Jungkook go solo.”

“Jungkook, let’s go higher. Jungkook go solo, Jungkook solo tour.”

“Refuse to be bound. FREE JUNGKOOK. Secure one’s personal interest and safety.”

Some even included hearts and decorative fonts, making them feel more like fans’ wishes than a harsh protest.

Fans say trucks reflect support for Jungkook’s solo potential

Among those defending the initiative, many fans emphasized that this wasn’t about rebelling against BTS or HYBE. However, it’s rather an expression of belief in Jungkook’s solo potential. Supporters point out that his previous solo releases were met with both critical and commercial success.

They believe a solo world tour would be a natural next step in his career. They also argued that the messages weren’t written with hostility or negativity but with care and excitement.

Others criticize the protest as excessive

However, not everyone sees the truck campaign in a positive light. Another section of the fandom expressed concern. They call the move excessive and unnecessary, especially considering Jungkook’s recent military discharge.

Others pointed out that he’s a grown adult capable of making his own decisions about his career. Some fans also noted that this sort of public display, no matter how well-intentioned, could easily be misunderstood by outsiders. It can even put unnecessary pressure on HYBE and Jungkook himself. As of now, neither HYBE nor Jungkook has responded to the truck displays.

