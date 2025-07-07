Box Office EXCLUSIVE: War 2 gets IMAX exclusivity; Has Sun Pictures misused the big screen format on Coolie poster?

On August 14, 2025, War 2 will premiere as the only Indian film on IMAX screens worldwide. It has secured a two-week exclusive run with the big screen format. YRF planned this release over two years ago, targeting the Independence Day 2025 weekend. A third week in IMAX depends on War 2's box-office performance, and the schedule of the next IMAX film.

Meanwhile, Sun Pictures have sparked confusion by incorrectly suggesting their film Coolie, that's also releasing on the same day as War 2, is IMAX-approved. This has created a controversy, with IMAX, allegedly, having to clarify a few things directly with the makers of Coolie.

YRF Confirms Theatrical Exclusivity Of War 2

YRF’s strategic deal ensures War 2 is the sole Indian film on IMAX screens globally for two weeks. Only a Hollywood film, Weapons by Warner Bros, will share IMAX screens outside India during this period. IMAX’s global policy is clear and that is that theatres cannot screen non-IMAX films in IMAX auditoriums when an IMAX-formatted film is available. This rule protects the premium experience that IMAX wishes to deliver to its audiences.

IMAX Supports War 2; Allegedly Expresses Concern Over Coolie Misrepresenting Their Brand

IMAX strongly supports War 2 and have launched global promotions, highlighting their trust in YRF and the film’s potential. In contrast, Sun Pictures placed the IMAX logo on Coolie’s posters, despite IMAX declining to screen the film. IMAX has reportedly expressed concern, noting that this misrepresentation misleads fans and risks harming the format’s credibility and industry relationships. While not intentional, Sun Pictures’ actions have caused unnecessary confusion.

The IMAX Dispute Between War 2 and Coolie, Serves As A Reminder The Honesty In Marketing Is Essential

War 2 is poised to dominate IMAX screens worldwide. Its third-week run hinges on its success and IMAX’s scheduling for upcoming releases. The controversy with Coolie serves as a reminder that transparency is vital in the film industry. Sun Pictures’ error with Coolie just proves the importance of accurate promotion to uphold trust and ensure audiences enjoy the premium cinematic experience that they deserve.

War 2 And Coolie In Theatres From 14th August, 2025

Both War 2 and Coolie play in theatres from 14th August, 2025. However, only War 2 will play in IMAX. Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more such exclusive updates on both movies.

