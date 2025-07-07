OG Sita from Ramanand Sagar’s Ramayan unhappy with Arun Govil’s casting as Dasharath in Ranbir Kapoor starrer Ramayana?

Nitesh Tiwari's Ramayana is one of the most anticipated movies in Bollywood. The film boasts an ensemble cast of stars, including Ranbir Kapoor, Sai Pallavi, Yash, Sunny Deol, Ravie Dubey, and many more. Veteran actor Arun Govil, who played the role of Lord Rama in Ramanand Sagar's 1987 TV series, Ramayan, has been cast as King Dasharath in Ramayana. Now, his co-star Dipika Chikhlia seems unhappy with his casting.

Advertisement

In an interview with The Times of India, Dipika Chikhlia shared her thoughts on how she perceives Arun Govil being cast as Lord Rama's father, King Dasharath, in the Ramayana. Admitting that Chikhlia finds it difficult to relate to, the actress said, "For me to see him as Dasharath is really a little out of context."

Chikhlia, who played the role of Goddess Sita in the iconic TV show Ramayan, emphasized that it is his "personal choice" to nod for the role. However, for her, it is challenging to break Govil's long-standing image as Lord Ram. "If you played Ram, then you are Ram," the actress added.

Dipika Chikhlia also expressed her disappointment that she wasn't approached for the Ranbir Kapoor-starrer Ramayana. The 60-year-old actress further shared that the makers did not "bothered to speak to her" about it. Chikhlia also stressed that she wouldn't have agreed to play any role, as she couldn't imagine herself as someone other than Sita.

Advertisement

Meanwhile, the makers of Ramayana recently released an introductory video of the upcoming magnum opus. It featured a glimpse of Ranbir Kapoor as Lord Rama and Yash as the demon king Ravana. The movie will be released in two parts. While Ramayana: Part 1 will be released on Diwali 2026, Ramayana: Part 2 is expected to arrive on Diwali 2027.

For the uninitiated, Ranbir Kapoor has been cast opposite Sai Pallavi, who plays the role of Goddess Sita. Sunny Deol will play the role of Lord Hanuman. Ravie Dubey is cast as Lord Lakshman. Indira Krishnan plays Mata Kaushalya. Lara Dutta has been roped in to play Mata Kaikeyi. It also stars Amitabh Bachchan, Kunal Kapoor, Rakul Preet Singh, Vivek Oberoi, Kajal Aggarwal, and others.

Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more updates.

ALSO READ: 15 actors in Yash and Ranbir Kapoor's Ramayana: Here's who is playing who in 2-part epic expensive Indian film