BTS' RM draws wild reactions from fans after dropping phone in water, teases full-group livestream soon

RM is back with his clumsy antics, which was evident during his Weverse live on July 7. The broadcast was over within 3 minutes, leaving fans wanting for more. However, he quickly made up for it by explaining the reason behind the brief session.

RM also got the fans super excited by teasing about an upcoming broadcast featuring his fellow BTS members. This would mark the group's second OT7 appearance since their discharge from the military.

Advertisement

RM holds the shortest Weverse live!

BTS leader Kim Namjoon, aka RM, held a live broadcast for just 2 minutes and 25 seconds. His original plan was to talk to the fans for a longer period and probably share his Los Angeles deets with them. However, it had to be cut short due to his typical clumsy behavior.

During the live broadcast, he dropped his phone in water and attempted to wipe it off while continuing the conversation. However, his phone started acting up, creating mic issues.

He ended the streaming, stating that he would be back after drying his phone. However, sometime later, he informed the BTS ARMY via a Weverse message that the phone was beyond his fixing and apologized for the short live. Fans were not even surprised at the incident.

Check out fan reactions to RM dropping phone in water

The BTS ARMY's humor is just as infectious as RM's antics, with fans jokingly declaring, "Our god of destruction is back." The nickname stemmed from RM's previous instances of being a bit accident-prone, often resulting in dropped or broken items.

Advertisement

As hilarious as RM is, his fandom is even more. They said, "Our god of destruction is back." It indicated the fact that RM had been seen dropping or breaking things on numerous occasions previously, and he is infamous for his clumsy behavior. Some also proposed effective solutions, such as putting the device in a bag of rice to dry it out.

A second BTS' OT7 live is on the cards

RM's apology note contained a surprise element– a second full-group livestream after their military discharge. He wrote he will be back for a live broadcast "later on with the members." This cheered up the upset fans, who expressed eager anticipation for the same.

ALSO READ: RM embarks on solo US trip to 'set everything' for BTS' 2026 album, admits he was supposed to go with members