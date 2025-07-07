Does Rashmika Mandanna support Deepika Padukone over long shoot hours debate? Animal actor says ‘there are much worse scenarios’

Rashmika Mandanna has been slowly proceeding towards pan-Indian fame with her projects. The actress recently addressed the row over longer working hours that erupted after Deepika Padukone exited Sandeep Reddy Vanga’s film, Spirit, with her demand for an 8-hour shift. Recently, Rashmika Mandanna addressed the matter and shared her views on it.

Rashmika Mandanna talks about working hours debate

In a recent interview with Mojo Story, the Pushpa 2 actress addressed the ongoing debate over having flexible working hours. She emphasized that these elements must always be part of clear communication before an actor signs a project.

She said, “Today the whole country is debating about flexible hours, but that is for discussion amongst the teams and figuring out what works for them. It’s their personal choice.”

Rashmika claims she’s open to all kinds of shifts at work

Moving on, Rashmika shared her perspective on the matter and mentioned that she has experienced varying working hours while working on South and Bollywood films. Nonetheless, she emphasized the importance of being able to adapt to whatever time slots she has been assigned.

In her words, “I do work in multiple industries, like the South – Telugu, Kannada, or Tamil, where we work 9 am to 6 pm. In Hindi, it’s a 9 am to 9 pm shift. I am open to both because this is what my film requires.”

The diva also spoke about the downside of overtime, where an actor often ends up shooting for as long as 36 hours and, at times, even longer, when the artist is unable to go home for 2-3 days straight due to work.

Rashmika Mandanna’s work front

Speaking about Rashmika’s film front, she recently delivered a substantial hit with Kuberaa. Additionally, she has been shooting for the Ayushmann Khurrana-starrer Thaama.

Up next, she is eyeing another release with Rahul Ravindran’s The Girlfriend and is reportedly on board for Cocktail 2.

