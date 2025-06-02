Taylor Swift Flaunts 'TNT' Bracelet on NYC Girls' Night With Selena Gomez, Know Its Connection to Travis Kelce

Taylor Swift was seen enjoying a night out in New York City with longtime friend Selena Gomez on May 31. The pop star kept things stylish and sentimental as she wore her gold and diamond tennis bracelet engraved with 'TNT,' a nod to her relationship with NFL player Travis Kelce.

Advertisement

The custom Wove x Michelle Wie West bracelet is a gift from Travis, who owns a matching one. Taylor has worn the piece in public several times, and she wore it again as she celebrated a big career win. For the outing at Monkey Bar, she paired the bracelet with a black sequinned Gucci mini skirt, black tank top, and chunky silver platform heels.

Selena Gomez also kept things casual but elegant, wearing a tan halter top with khaki dress pants and metallic brown pointed heels as per TMZ. The girls' night out came just one day after Taylor announced she now owns the master recordings of her first six albums.

"All of the music I've ever made…now belongs…to me," Taylor Swift wrote in a message shared on her official website. "And all my music videos. And all the concert films. The album art and photography. The unreleased songs. The memories. The magic. The madness. Every single era. My entire life's work."

Advertisement

This news marks a significant win for the Blank Space singer, who has spent years re-recording her albums to gain control of her catalog following a dispute with Scooter Braun.

Travis Kelce, who is currently in Kansas City for the 2025 Big Slick Weekend charity event, showed support for Taylor by liking her Instagram post about her music milestone. His Kansas City Chiefs teammate, Patrick Mahomes, and Patrick’s wife, Brittany Mahomes, also shared the post.

Though Travis and Taylor were apart for the weekend, they’ve been seen together more often during the NFL offseason. Most recently, the couple enjoyed a getaway in Florida in late May, reportedly with Travis’s mom, Donna Kelce, joining them.

Donna Kelce has also shown public support for Taylor. During a Today show appearance in November, she wore a charm bracelet featuring the logo of Taylor’s The Tortured Poets Department album.

ALSO READ: Here’s How Taylor Swift and Selena Gomez are Celebrating Bad Karma Crooner As She Gets All Her Masters Back