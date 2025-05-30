Taylor Swift Buys Back Her Masters But What Will Happen to Reputation: Taylor’s Version Now? Here's What We Know

Taylor Swift has officially bought back the master recordings of her first six albums, marking a major milestone in her fight for music ownership. However, fans eager for the release of Reputation (Taylor’s Version) may have to wait longer.

In a letter posted on her website, Swift shared a candid update. She revealed that Reputation (Taylor’s Version) has not been completed; in fact, she’s barely started. “I haven’t even re-recorded a quarter of it,” she wrote. She explained that the 2017 album was deeply tied to a specific emotional chapter of her life, making it hard to revisit and recreate.

“All that defiance, that longing to be understood while feeling purposely misunderstood… I kept hitting a stopping point,” Swift added. It’s the only album from her early catalog that she felt couldn’t be improved through re-recording.

Still, the pop icon assured fans that she does plan to release unreleased vault tracks from the Reputation era at some point in the future. “But if it happens, it won’t be from a place of sadness or longing. It will just be a celebration now,” she wrote.

Swift began re-recording her albums in 2021 after her masters were sold without her consent by Big Machine Records. She’s since released new versions of Fearless, Red, Speak Now, and 1989, all labeled “Taylor’s Version.”

Now, with her purchase from Shamrock Capital, reportedly for a nine-figure sum, Swift owns all of her original music outright. “All of the music I’ve ever made… now belongs to me,” she wrote, describing the moment as her “greatest dream come true.

Despite owning the originals now, Swift confirmed that her re-recorded albums will remain available. She sees them as a symbol of creative freedom and strength, with The Eras Tour — inspired by her re-recordings — playing a huge part in making the buyback possible.

Songs from Reputation (Taylor’s Version) have already been heard in shows like The Handmaid’s Tale and The Summer I Turned Pretty, but the full album’s release will take time.

While concluding, Swift emphasized how meaningful the support from fans and artists has been, stating, “Every single bit of it counted and ended us up here.”