Suits LA Ending Explained: Was Ted Black Successful in Making Peace with His Past? Here's What He Recalled

Suits LA had gotten everyone excited when it was initially announced. But later, many became sad to find out that this will be the only season of the spinoff, which aired its last episode on May 18.

If you didn't catch the episode, do not worry because this article explains where each of the primary characters ended up.

For Ted Black, while at first he did not agree to work on a potential class action lawsuit with Samantha against a prominent Hollywood executive, both of them were successful in bringing him down.

Ted got assistance from Elizabeth, which Amanda does not really like. She changed her mind after realizing Ted’s motivation for going up against the producer, as he had almost assaulted Rosalyn when she had worked for him many years ago.

The Suits LA seemingly ended on good terms with each individual in his life after he agreed to merge with Samantha and Stuart’s firm.

Ted was able to make peace with his past as he reflected on how Eddie, his brother, passed away in an explosion that was supposed to kill him. Their father did have his knowledge, and he opted to put Eddie’s life on the line, which resulted in his fallout with Ted.

Stuart Lane continued working on his friendship with Ted by utilizing his position as Ted's father's will executor to name a park after Eddie. Stuart asked him if he wanted to merge the firm as they reminisced on getting to work with each other soon.

On the other hand, Erica confronted her feelings for Rick. She reconsidered having a chance at a future with him. They ended up giving their relationship a try.

For Rick, after he turned down Dylan’s advances, he went against Erica in court for his client. He made sure to express to Dylan that he still cared for someone else. As the show concluded, he expressed his feelings for Erica as they decided to be together.

