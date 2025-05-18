Taylor Swift Reducing Fame Comment From Donald Trump Gets Slammed by American Federation of Musicians; Know What It Said

Former President Donald Trump launched online attacks against two music icons, Taylor Swift and Bruce Springsteen, in posts on Truth Social on Friday, May 16. Trump wrote, “Has anyone noticed that, since I said ‘I HATE TAYLOR SWIFT,’ she’s no longer ‘HOT?’” He also criticized Springsteen, calling him “dumb as a rock” and “a pushy, obnoxious JERK.”

These remarks followed Trump’s previous online comments about Swift after she endorsed Vice President Kamala Harris in the 2024 presidential election. Trump has also mocked her appearance at the Super Bowl, where she was booed by some fans. His remarks about Springsteen came after the singer criticized Trump’s administration at a concert in Manchester, England.

The American Federation of Musicians (AFM) quickly responded to Trump’s comments. In a statement, AFM International President Tino Gagliardi said the union would not stay silent while its members were attacked.

“The American Federation of Musicians of the United States and Canada will not remain silent as two of our members, Bruce Springsteen and Taylor Swift, are singled out and personally attacked by the President of the United States,” Gagliardi stated.

He added, “Bruce Springsteen and Taylor Swift are not just brilliant musicians; they are role models and inspirations to millions of people in the United States and across the world.”

In the same statement, Gagliardi praised the work of both artists, saying that whether it was Born in the U.S.A. or the Eras Tour, their music remained timeless, impactful, and carried deep cultural meaning. He added that musicians deserved the right to speak freely and affirmed the union’s solidarity with all its members.

According to the AFM, Swift is a member of its Nashville branch, while Springsteen is part of both the Los Angeles and New Jersey chapters.

Neither Taylor Swift nor Bruce Springsteen has publicly responded to Donald Trump’s latest comments, but both have criticized him in the past. Swift has been outspoken about her political views and has opposed Trump’s administration and policies.

In a 2020 interview with The Atlantic, Springsteen said that Trump made reform more difficult and described his actions as threats to democracy and the American way of life.

