Justin Bieber Turns into Fan For Wife Hailey Bieber as Couple Catches Ice Hockey Game Amid Divorce Rumors

Justin Bieber and his wife, Hailey Bieber, always turn heads whenever they attend a red carpet or go for an outing. They did the same this time as well when they stepped out to watch an ice hockey game.

According to Reality Tea, on Sunday, May 18, Justin and Hailey were spotted at the Toronto Maple Leafs game against the Florida Panthers. The couple was seen sitting directly behind the bench.

Advertisement

But this wasn't it; the sinner also shared a post of their outing by sharing his wife’s glimpse on his Instagram. The singer posted a picture of Hailey’s back, and in that, she is seen wearing a jacket that has the Toronto Maple Leafs team name mentioned. He captions this post with, “Made it into the building.”

Previously, the singer had shared another post that consisted of him and the Rhode founder’s baby, Jack Blues’s back, as they watched the aforementioned team play.

The couple’s recent outing comes amid the ongoing divorce rumors that are circulating on various social media platforms. Adding on to that, many people have also expressed their concerns for Justin’s mental health.

Their worries elevated when the singer was reportedly seen smoking heavily while attending this year’s Coachella festival. The video quickly went viral on X. The That Should Be Me singer’s recent social media posts with cryptic messages have also raised eyebrows.

Advertisement

Many people expected him to attend the Met Gala on May 5, but he was absent from the event. Hailey went solo as she looked flawless in a mini dress by Saint Laurent, per Vogue. She added black tights and platform heels.

ALSO READ: ‘Never Felt More in Love’: Jesy Nelson Announces Birth of Twin Daughters with BF Zion Foster; Find Out Their Names