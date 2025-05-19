General Hospital's Steve Burton Ties Knot With Chef Michelle Lundstrom In Intimate California Wedding

General Hospital actor Steve Burton and chef-influencer Michelle Lundstrom tied the knot on May 17 in an intimate ceremony in Laguna Beach, California.

According to People, the ceremony started with a personal Orthodox church wedding and was followed by an oceanfront romantic reception at Montage Laguna Beach. There were 45 intimate guests of close friends and family present.

The church wedding ceremony for the couple was restricted to close family, while the coastal wedding reception hosted a small guest list, including some of Burton's General Hospital co-stars, like Jonathan Jackson and his wife, Lisa Vultaggio.

Lundstrom donned a bespoke strapless wedding gown created by designer Lee Petra Grebenau, featuring a vintage and romantic look that suited her taste. Her two daughters, Lilah and Hannah, were also involved in choosing the wedding dress and participated with Burton's three kids, Makena, Jack, and Brooklyn, in the wedding entourage. Jack served as a groomsman at his father's side, which was of special importance to the actor, per the outlet.

Lundstrom's sister Janine was also part of the bridal party as maid of honor. Burton's best friend, Jeremy Ross, was best man. "I get to spend the rest of my life with my best friend, growing together each day in faith and love," Burton to People.

Meanwhile, for the chef, tying the knot with Burton was a "fairy tale."

"Gosh, he's proven that fairy tale love truly exists. He's like pure sunshine — always uplifting, endlessly caring. His love makes me a better person every single day," she said.

She added, "To have the most incredible man I've ever known by my side forever brings me so much peace and happiness. He is the love of my life, and I feel so blessed to call him mine."

The reception venue, which sat atop a bluff overlooking the Pacific, included Honey Bear Events' floral work and blush, ivory, and sea glass green–tinted décor. Candlelight illuminated the space. Music from the 1980s—one of the couple's two favorite things—serenaded the evening, both cocktail hour and reception.

Burton and Lundstrom's first dance was to Forest Blakk's I Choose You. Food, catered by Montage chefs, was reportedly a delight for those in attendance. For dessert, the pair settled on a vanilla sponge cake with cream and fresh berries, an elegant version of the plain sheet cake Burton initially thought of.

Steve Burton asked Michelle Lundstrom to marry him in January in a surprise proposal he planned in Nashville, four months prior to their wedding. The newlyweds then welcomed friends and family over for a farewell brunch before honeymooning in Maui, Hawaii, to start off life together as a married couple.

