Why Was Suits LA Canceled After Just One Season Despite Gabriel Macht and More Cameos? Here's What We Know

It can be stated, without any doubt, that Suits LA was one of the highly anticipated series before its debut. However, after the outing, it appeared that the audience was “expecting more” from it. Following which, the series was canceled recently.

What shook the fans of the age-old franchise was the show getting canceled right after its first season. Shedding light on the matter, the executive from NBC spoke about their decision and why it was taken.

Advertisement

With Suits LA landing a dull run, the decision makers at NBC first thought of giving it more time, looking at how much stock they put into coming up with the spin-off. However, Jeff Bader, the president of planning strategy, NBCUniversal Entertainment, told the reporters last weekend that the network just didn't see any life moving forward on Suits LA.

“It’s so hard to talk about shows and which ones you bring back, and ’Suits’ had a very short run, but it really just has not resonated the way we thought it would,” Jeff Bader stated.

He further added that people might come up with a lot of reasons about why the series couldn’t make it to the second season. He stressed that the show simply did not have the potential to grow for the channel in the future.

Stating “And it’s those decisions we had to make,” Jeff Bader went on to add that the team always has to look at the performance of its shows both on linear and digital platforms.

Advertisement

Talking to the press, the program planning strategy president maintained that he and the team have to look for shows that have growth and stability. Moreover, they have to keep an eye out for “which ones are growing and which ones are declining,” and always make the hard decisions.

Suits LA starred Stephen Amell, Lex Scott Davis, Josh McDermitt, and more with cameos from the original series, including that of Gabriel Macht.

ALSO READ: Suits LA: If Ted Black Is Harvey Specter, Who Will Be Mike Ross in Spin-Off Series? New Episode Hints at Candidate