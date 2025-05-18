Cannes Film Festival 2025: Jennifer Lawrence Says Mothers ‘Feel Like an Alien’ Postpartum, Talks About Her 2nd Kid’s Birth

At the 2025 Cannes Film Festival, Jennifer Lawrence spoke candidly about postpartum depression and how the experience shaped her emotionally and creatively. While promoting her new film Die My Love, Lawrence shared, "There was not really anything like postpartum."

She added, "It's extremely isolating, which is so interesting when Lynne [Ramsay] moves this couple into Montana. She doesn't have a community; she doesn't have her people. But the truth is, extreme anxiety and extreme depression is isolating no matter where you are. You feel like an alien."

The Oscar-winning actress stars as Grace, a young mother dealing with severe postnatal mental illness in Die My Love, directed by Lynne Ramsay as per Deadline. "When I first read the book, it was just such a devastating but powerful story. Lynne said it was dream-like. I had just had my firstborn. It was heartbreaking. As a mother, it was hard to separate 'what I would do' from 'what she would do,'" she said.

Jennifer Lawrence shared her long-time admiration for director Lynne Ramsay, saying she had wanted to work with her ever since watching Ratcatcher. She admitted that it initially felt unlikely, but they decided to take a chance and send the project to Ramsay. Landing the role still felt surreal to her.

Ramsay, best known for You Were Never Really Here, returned to Cannes for the seventh time with Die My Love, which remains one of the few titles in the 2025 lineup still available for sale. While filming, Lawrence revealed she was around five months pregnant and described the role as deeply personal.

She shared that the character's journey was tied to both hormonal imbalance and an identity crisis, questioning her role as a mother, a wife, and a sexual person. The character, she said, is haunted by the feeling of disappearing.

Now a mother of two, Lawrence said her children have changed her life both emotionally and professionally. "Having children changes your whole life. It's brutal and incredible. Not only does it go into every decision, if I'm working, when I'm working, where I'm working, but my job has a lot to do with emotion. They've opened up the world to me," she said.

The actress even joked, "I highly recommend having kids if you want to be an actor."

