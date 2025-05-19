Who Won American Idol Season 23? Here's How Much John Foster, Breanna Nix, and Jamal Roberts Stand to Take Home as Prize Money

Following weeks of intense competition and remarkable performances, American Idol formally anointed Jamal Roberts as the Season 23 winner on the live ABC broadcast finale. Roberts beat out finalists John Foster and Breanna Nix.

Host Ryan Seacrest described it as the "biggest finale vote in ABC Idol history," with more than 27 million votes being cast. It is more than twice the number of votes cast by the viewers last year.

The last three participants gave strong performances in order to persuade viewers once again. Breanna Nix rendered emotional ballads, performing Katy Nichole's In Jesus Name (God of Possible) and Miley Cyrus' The Climb. John Foster chose to sing patriotic and nostalgic country songs, performing Toby Keith's Courtesy of the Red, White and Blue and John Denver's Take Me Home, Country Roads.

Jamal Roberts added a soulful touch performing Teeks' First Time and The Temptations' Just My Imagination (Running Away with Me).

Following the vote across the country, Breanna came in third place, and John and Jamal became the last two. At a climactic ending to the night, Seacrest declared Jamal Roberts to be the new American Idol.

Season 23's finale also included a lineup of guest performers that was full of stars. Performers such as Jelly Roll, Salt-N-Pepa, Goo Goo Dolls, Kirk Franklin, Brandon Lake, Jessica Simpson, and Patti LaBelle appeared on stage. Judges Luke Bryan, Lionel Richie, and Carrie Underwood also took the stage, singing together for Richie's signature hit, Stuck on You.

As the new champion, Roberts is to be offered a recording deal with Hollywood Records. The winner gets an average of $125,000 on signing and another $100,000 on finishing their first album, as reported by Newsweek. A budget of a maximum of $300,000 on recording is also given as an advance, recovered through subsequent earnings.

The show has stayed relatively the same throughout the years, producing powerhouses of talent such as Season 1 winner Kelly Clarkson and Season 4 winner Carrie Underwood. It is clear what steps American Idol Season 23 winner Jamal Roberts will take as he embarks on his career as America's newest pop sensation.

