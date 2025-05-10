NBC Cancels 5 Shows, Including Suits LA, Found, and The Irrational, Amid Major Primetime Shakeup; Details Inside

In a dramatic move ahead of its upcoming primetime programming shift, NBC has cancelled five shows — Suits LA, Found, The Irrational, Night Court, and Lopez vs. Lopez. The network is clearing space for next season’s NBA broadcasts, leading to a wave of unexpected show cancellations.

NBC’s programming slate is undergoing a major overhaul as the network prepares for its new NBA deal, valued at $2.5 billion annually. While established franchises like Law & Order and the One Chicago universe have secured renewals, others haven’t been as lucky. This week, several scripted series — both new and returning — were officially cancelled, raising eyebrows and disappointing fans.

Among the most notable cuts is The Irrational, a police procedural starring Jesse L. Martin as Alec Mercer, a behavioral science professor who solves perplexing cases using psychology. Based on Dan Ariely’s book Predictably Irrational, the show had a strong debut in 2023 but saw steep ratings declines in its second season. Despite a unique concept and solid cast, it was not renewed for a third season.

Another high-profile casualty is Lopez vs. Lopez, the family comedy headlined by George Lopez and his daughter, Mayan Lopez. The show ran for three seasons and explored intergenerational dynamics with humor and heart. The third season dealt with themes of aging, sobriety, and changing family roles, but it was the last NBC comedy pending renewal — and it didn’t make the cut.

Night Court, the reboot of the iconic 1984 sitcom, was also canceled after three seasons. Starring Melissa Rauch as Judge Abby Stone, the daughter of the original show’s lead character, it initially garnered solid ratings but eventually saw sharp year-over-year viewership drops. Despite late efforts to secure a shorter final season, the show couldn’t survive NBC’s new direction.

In addition, dramas Found and Suits LA were also axed. While Found tackled the emotional depths of missing persons cases and Suits LA attempted to expand the beloved Suits universe, both were unable to secure a place in next year’s lineup.

This wave of cancellations underscores NBC’s strategic pivot toward sports and established properties. As it reshapes its primetime identity, fans are left mourning the loss of fresh and familiar storytelling alike. More renewal decisions — including for Brilliant Minds, The Hunting Party, and Grosse Pointe Garden Society — are expected to be revealed at NBCUniversal’s upfront presentation on May 12.

