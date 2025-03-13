Ted Black Meets Harvey Specter in Suits LA: Here's How Crossover With Original Suits Unfolded in Cameo Episode; Watch

Harvey Specter is making a comeback in Suits LA. Gabriel Macht is reprising his role as the sharp attorney in the spinoff of the original Suits series. His three-episode arc starts in episode four, airing on March 16. NBC has released a teaser showing his return, giving fans a first look at his meeting with Ted Black, played by Stephen Amell.

In the teaser, Harvey and Ted meet at a bar. Ted orders two beers, but Harvey quickly changes the order to three glasses of Macallan 25.

He then introduces himself, saying, “Harvey Specter, nice to meet you.” Harvey asks Ted, “You want to play with me, or would you like to play against me?” Ted responds, “Oh, you think I couldn’t take you?” before Harvey laughs.

The official episode description states, “In the past, the danger of going against a mob boss sends Ted to an old friend.” This suggests that Harvey will play an important role in helping Ted navigate a difficult situation.

In January, Macht told PEOPLE why he decided to join the spinoff. “I’m just doing it for the fans. I’m not doing it for me. I’ve done it 134 times. I’m not doing it for me,” he said. He added that he had “very little interest in coming back to work as an actor.” However, he wanted to support the show and help pass the baton to Amell and the new cast.

Suits LA features a dynamic ensemble cast led by Stephen Amell as Ted Black, a former federal prosecutor from New York who establishes his own law firm in Los Angeles.

Joining him are Lex Scott Davis as Erica Rollins, a skilled attorney balancing her legal career with personal challenges; Josh McDermitt as Stuart Lane, a resourceful investigator with a sharp eye for detail; and Bryan Greenberg as Rick Dodsen, a charismatic lawyer known for his courtroom prowess. The series also welcomes back Rick Hoffman, returning as Louis Litt for a special guest appearance.

Gabriel Macht hinted that more familiar faces from Suits might join Suits LA, saying that some characters from the original series would be returning, though he did not specify who. He added that there would be a few surprises for fans.