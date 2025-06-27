Who is Babita Phogat’s husband? A look at the life of wrestler-turned-politician’s partner Vivek Suhag

Vivek Suhag first made headlines as a national wrestling champion from Delhi’s Najafgarh, but his life took a turn when he met Commonwealth Games gold medallist Babita Phogat at a 2014 tournament. Six years later, their friendship turned into a lifelong commitment, and in 2019 they got married in Balali, Haryana. Today, Vivek takes up the responsibilities of fatherhood. He continues to remain a dedicated supporter beside Babita after she transitioned from sports to politics.

From wrestling roots to Babita Phogat’s extra phera

Growing up in Delhi’s suburbs, Vivek found wrestling to be his forte. He is known to have won the Bharat Kesari title in 2018. As per TFIPost, he drove home a prize motorcycle from the win. Rather than chase fleeting fame, he began work for the Indian Railways.

As per the publication, Vivek and Babita had first crossed paths before these events, at a 2014 tournament in Delhi. Years later, in June 2019, the couple announced their engagement. The two then got married on December 1, 2019, at Balali, Haryana.

During the wedding, Babita took an 8th phera to advocate for girls’ education under ‘Beti Padhao, Beti Bachao.’ Several close friends and family were present, such as Geeta Phogat and Bajrang Punia. As per The Indian Express, even Aamir Khan (via tweet) sent his blessings.

Vivek Suhag: Reality TV star and new dad

In the months just before and after their engagement, the former wrestling duo also tested their dance moves on Nach Baliye 9. They charmed audiences even as judges noted their average footwork, having gotten elimination-saving ‘Hi5’s during the course of the season as well. However, they were eventually eliminated.

Then in January 2021, they had a son, Yuvraaj Suhag, who she introduced to world via tweet. “Meet our little SONshine,” Babita shared. Today, when Vivek isn’t visiting training halls or cheering at Babita’s political rallies, he’s at home guiding their young boy.

