BTS’ SUGA makes Instagram comeback after 2 years, supports Jin’s solo concert with Jimin and Jungkook

BTS member Jin held Day 2 of his RUNSEOKJIN_EP.TOUR concert in South Korea at the Goyang stadium, and it looked like another fun-filled occasion for the fans of the group. After V, RM, and J-Hope attended day 1, it was time for SUGA, Jimin, and Jungkook to ensure their support reached the oldest member. They cheered, laughed, and had a jolly time at what is being called one of the most fun gigs fans have ever experienced.

Advertisement

SUGA returns to the public eye after DUI and completing military service

It was member Min Yoongi’s first time at an official event following the completion of his alternative military service, where he worked as social service personnel for 21 months, unlike the 18 months in active duty, which the other 6 were a part of. SUGA soon took to his personal Instagram account with 50 million followers to share a photo of his attendance at the Jin concert. The BTS ARMY was delighted and celebrated his return to social media after a break of over 2 years, where he chose to be silent during his mandatory duty.

Jimin and Jungkook accompanied the Agust D singer as the three arrived in casual fits, faces covered with masks, to enjoy the Jin solo concert. The Promise star also shared a clip from the show, revealing Epiphany as his favorite track from the BTS member. He added how only hyung could have done the performance, complimenting the time he had at the event with “I had a great time watching your show.”

Advertisement

Meanwhile, Jungkook had a blast laughing while watching the fans try to sing along to the high-note songs. He soon changed into official merch from the tour, making it another must-have item from the list. TOMORROW X TOGETHER member Beomgyu also attended the concert and shared that it was fun to be there, with Ref Velvet’s Wendy joining Jin on the stage for a live performance of their collaboration track Heart on the Window. Jin is set to tour multiple cities around the world next, with the last stop set for August.

ALSO READ: Did RM’s mom order V into wearing son’s jacket to save him from bugs? Fans dig into adorable BTS family moment