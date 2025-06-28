Ileana D’Cruz’s son Keanu Rafe Dolan has a name rooted in nature—and it’s beautiful

Bollywood actress Ileana D’Cruz has been living her happy life away from the limelight and the hustle and bustle of the glamor world. The actress who was already a mom of a son recently welcomed her second son on June 19th. The Barfi star has kept her personal life quite low-key and in an adorable post, she announced the arrival of her second child, almost 10 days later. The post also revealed the name of her son, Keanu Rafe Dolan.

What is the meaning of Keanu Rafe Dolan?

Ileana D’Cruz has named her second son Keanu Rafe Dolan. The name holds a beautiful meaning, and we cannot wait for you to know it. The name Keanu has a Hawaiian origin. It means a cool breeze over the mountain or simply the breeze. As per the search results on Google, in Hawaiian, ‘Ke = the’ and ‘Anu = coolness’. So, in poetic reference, Keanu refers to a refreshing, calming wind.

The second half of the name, Rafe, has a Scandinavian origin. It means a wise wolf or God has healed. Indeed, it is quite a powerful poetic name.

Ileana’s introduction post for son Keanu

Taking to her Instagram handle, Ileana D’Cruz shared a picture of her son sleeping peacefully. The black and white photo featured her second son looking as adorable as ever, with a text ‘introducing Keanu Rafe Dolan, born on June 19, 2025’ written.

Sharing this post, the actress wrote, ‘Our hearts are so full. ’ Taking to the comments section, several Bollywood celebrities posted their good wishes for the star and her newborn. Priyanka Chopra wrote in the comments, “congratulations beautiful.” Even Vidya Balan, Malaika Arora and new-mom Athiya Shetty too congratulated Ileana and showered the newborn with lots of love and blessings.

Ileana D’Cruz was last seen in Do Aur Do Pyaar alongside Vidya Balan and Prateik Gandhi. As of now, she has not signed any project in Bollywood.



