Beyoncé Handles Scary Stage Malfunction Mid-Air During Houston Cowboy Carter Show; Here's What Happened

Beyoncé’s Cowboy Carter tour hit a tense moment during her first of two shows in her hometown of Houston on Saturday, June 28. The Texas Hold ‘Em singer was performing at NRG Stadium when a suspended car prop she was sitting on started tilting unexpectedly mid-song.

While performing 16 Carriages, Beyoncé was seated on top of a red convertible that was lifted above her fans. A video shared on TikTok shows the car suddenly slanting at a sharp angle. Beyoncé, who appeared secured with a harness, held onto a cable attached to the car as it tipped.

Advertisement

“Stop, stop, stop, stop, stop,” Beyoncé calmly told her crew through her microphone as the music cut off. Looking down at the crowd and then back up, she managed a smile as fans cheered to show support.

Here’s how Beyoncé handled it

The Grammy winner didn’t panic despite being stuck above the stadium. She thanked the audience, saying, “Thank y’all for your patience.” The car was then carefully lowered to the ground. As the vehicle neared the stage, it steadied, and Beyoncé shifted back to her original seated spot, still smiling as the stage lights dimmed.

A fan who shared the clip on TikTok wrote, “Omg she scared me. So glad she’s safe and nothing happened!! SOMEBODY GETTING FIRREDDDD,” referencing her famous quote from her I Am World Tour in 2010.

What caused the malfunction?

According to the Houston Chronicle, the car prop stopped working halfway through the song. Once she was safely back on the ground, Beyoncé briefly left the stage before returning to continue her set.

Advertisement

A video posted on X showed her addressing the crowd afterward. “If ever I fall, I know y’all would catch me,” she said, getting loud cheers in response.

Despite the scare, the Cowboy Carter tour continued without further issues. Fans praised Beyoncé for handling the moment so gracefully and thanked the crew for ensuring her safety.

ALSO READ: Here's How Katy Perry is Coping After Orlando Bloom Split