Shefali Jariwala passes away: Delnaaz Irani expresses shock over actress’s demise, reveals having 'sleepless night'

Shefali Jariwala's sudden and tragic passing on the night of June 27 has cast a shadow of sorrow across the entertainment industry. Just 42 years old, Shefali left this world unexpectedly at her home, leaving fans and colleagues in disbelief. Many are sharing heartfelt condolences and struggling to accept the reality. Actress Delnaaz Irani, who has been a part of the industry for many years, expressed her profound sorrow over the shocking news.

Delnaaz Irani remembers Shefali Jariwala

Delnaaz Irani described Shefali Jariwala as a "lively person." Reflecting on the loss, she stated, "It's very shocking. It's been a sleepless night. Heard the news, was very shocked, very, very, very shocked. So sad! Such a chirpy lively person".

This heart-wrenching news has deeply affected numerous individuals in the industry as the actress shared good bond with many. Suyyash Rai, another well-known figure in the entertainment world, expressed his emotions by sharing that he feels "numb" ever since he learned about Shefali's untimely departure.

As per reports, it is believed that Shefali was declared dead on her arrival at the hospital. The actress was rushed to the hospital by her husband, Parag Tyagi. The loss of Shefali has left a profound void in the hearts of everyone.

Shefali's last tweet has been going crazy viral on the internet. The actress had shared a picture with Sidharth Shukla on September 2, 2024, the day he had passed away.

About Shefali Jariwala

Born on December 15, 1982, in Mumbai, Shefali Jariwala captured hearts as an actress, most famously known for her iconic appearance in the hit song Kaanta Laga at the age of 20. Throughout her career, she graced numerous music albums and films, showcasing her talent and charisma. Her popularity soared even higher after her memorable stint in Bigg Boss 13.

Shefali married Parag Tyagi in 2015, and the couple participated in the popular reality shows Nach Baliye 5 and Nach Baliye 7. In 2018, the actress played the female lead in a web series, Baby Come Naa, opposite Shreyas Talpade. Apart from this, she was active on social media accounts and used to share posts regularly.

