EXCLUSIVE: Aamir Khan confirms Superhero film with Lokesh Kanagaraj: “We start in September 2026”

In 2024, Pinkvilla was the first to report that Aamir Khan is teaming up with Lokesh Kanagaraj on a superhero film. Through the promotions of Sitaare Zameen Par, Aamir confirmed that he is indeed in talks with the Coolie filmmaker for a film, without revealing any details on the genre of this collaboration. And now, in an exclusive chat with Pinkvilla post the success of his social dramedy, Aamir confirmed that he is indeed doing a superhero film with Lokesh.

Opening up about the Superhero film, Aamir said, “Yes, it is (a superhero film). I am very excited for the film because Lokesh (Kanagaraj) is an amazing director.” The actor was quick to add that it will take some time for the ambitious feature film to go on floors. “The film will start next year in the second half, once I am done with the Raju (Rajkumar Hirani) film. I think, we will start shooting for it in September 2026.”

Aamir informed that he is looking forward to the actioner. “I am really looking forward to it. For me, it is exciting because I have not done an action film for a very long,” he added. Before the Lokesh Kanagaraj directorial, Aamir will wrap up shooting for the social dramedy with Rajkumar Hirani, which is a biopic of Dadasaheb Phalke.

You can watch the full video with Aamir Khan below, where he opens up about the success of Sitaare Zameen Par, the Dadasaheb Phalke Biopic, and confirmed that Rajkumar Santoshi is working on Andaz Apna Apna 2. The actor also went down memory lane, reacting to his unseen pictures. Don’t miss the full video.

Talking of Sitaare Zameen Par, the film is headed to enter the Rs 100 crore club in India, and is poised to record a solid theatrical run in the weeks to come. Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more updates!

