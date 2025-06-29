Breaking: Paresh Rawal returns to Hera Pheri 3 as Babu Rao, comments on his controversy with Akshay Kumar

Hera Pheri 3 hit a major roadblock when Paresh Rawal, who played the iconic role of Babu Bhaiya, stepped back from the movie and indulged in a legal war with Producer Akshay Kumar. Things went ugly when Akshay Kumar sent him a legal notice of Rs 25 crore for breaching the contract and leaving the movie in the middle. However, here comes some good news for all Hera Pheri fans!

Advertisement

Paresh Rawal returns as Babu Bhaiya in Hera Pheri 3, says things are resolved

Paresh Rawal has been hitting the headlines ever since he backed out of Hera Pheri 3. However, things are back on track as the actor has resolved all the issues with Akshay Kumar and the production banner. In a recent podcast at The Himanshu Mehta Show, Paresh Rawal opened up on the infamous controversy and revealed that everything is now in place.

He said, "Mera yahi hai ki jab cheez itni zyda logon ko bhaati hai toh you need to be extra careful. It is our responsibility for the audience, kyunki audience baithi hai itna pyaar karti hai. You can't take things for granted. Mehnat karke unko do."

(My point is that when something reaches so many people, you need to be extra careful. It is our responsibility towards the audience because the audience is sitting here and loves it so much. You can't take things lightly. Do hard work and deliver.)

Advertisement

Further, he mentioned that all issues are resolved. "To mera yahi hai ki bhaiya sab aaye saath me sab mehnat kar, bas aur kuch nahi. Resolved. Hua kuch nahi hai! It is all resolved. (So my point is that Bhaiya, everyone should come together and work hard, nothing else. It is resolved. Nothing has happened! It is all resolved.)"

The actor went on to add that Hera Pheri 3 will 100% return to the big screens. He quipped, "Pahle bhi aane hi wali thi, lekin kya hai ki ek dusre ko thoda fine tune karna padta hai. (laughs). First of all, all of them are creative people... Like Priyadarshan hai, Akshay hai yaa Sunil hai, they all are friends for many many years.

(It was happening earlier also, but the thing is that one has to fine-tune the other a little. (laughs). First of all, all of them are creative people... Like Priyadarshan, Akshay, or Sunil, they have all been friends for many, many years.)

Advertisement

As the OMG actor himself confirmed his return to the franchise. Fans are expecting a banger movie with the OG trio of Hera Pheri 3 - Akshay Kumar, Paresh Rawal, and Suniel Shetty, with Priyadarshan helming the threequel.

Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more!

ALSO READ: Aamir Khan reveals Salman Khan, Juhi Chawla visited him during his divorce from Reena Dutta: ‘Main sota nahi tha behosh ho jata tha’