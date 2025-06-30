Park Bo Young, Park Jinyoung's Our Unwritten Seoul Ending Explained: Did Miji and Hosu reunite while Sejin chooses US job over Mirae?

Our Unwritten Seoul final week's episodes aired on June 29 and 30, bringing the 12-episode romantic series to a heartwarming conclusion. Read to know what all went down in the last week of the series, including whether the leads were able to solve their personal issues and find their way back to each other.

Did Lee Ho Su patch up with Yoo Mi Ji?

Park Bo Young's twin characters, Yoo Mi Rae (elder sister) and Yoo Mi Ji (younger sister), received stability in their personal and professional lives in the finale of Our Unwritten Seoul. However, to reach that point, they had to go through a great deal. Lee Ho Su (Park Jinyoung) broke up with Mi Ji after discovering his hearing was getting worse.

However, after his mother explained the true meaning of love to him, he ran back to Mi Ji, apologized to her, and promised to stay by her side forever.

Did Han Se Jin part ways with Yoo Mi Rae for his US job?

Han Se Jin (Ryu Kyung Soo) did move to the US; however, he offered Mi Rae a job as an intern at his company. She refused and chose to work on the strawberry farm instead, as its new owner.

Thus, they had chosen their respective paths and parted ways with a warm goodbye hug at the airport. Distance couldn't stop them from keeping in touch as Mi Rae sent him daily updates about the farm.

A year later, as Mi Rae visited Seoul to share the strawberries with her acquaintances, someone patted her shoulder in the middle of the street. Pleasantly surprised her, it was none other than Se Jin.

The scene ended with them revealing their unsaid feelings through their intense gazes upon each other, as Se Jin said, "I'm back."

Did Mi Ji and Ho Su get married?

Mi Ji found out Ho Su's hidden proposal ring in the closet while taking out her pajamas. However, she let him know that she wasn't ready to take the big step until she could become self-reliant through a job. She revealed her desire to become a therapist after completing a master's degree. A supportive Ho Su let her know that he was ready to wait for her, however long it took, opening the prospect of marriage.

