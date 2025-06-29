Love Island USA Season 7 Episode 24: Release Date, Time, How to Watch, What to Expect and Who’s at Risk of Elimination

Love Island USA Season 7 continues to shake things up with unexpected twists and bold eliminations. After a dramatic recoupling, Nic and Olandria were allowed back in the villa following the latest dumping. This move has already sparked discussions among fans who believe it was intended to add more tension and drama to the villa.

In the last episode, six islanders faced elimination. The Casa Amor group saved Elan Bibas, while JD Dodard and Zac Weedworth were sent home. Meanwhile, the main island group chose to keep Olandria and Vanna Einerson, sending Coco Watson home. This resulted in four islanders leaving the show all at once.

When will Love Island USA Season 7 Episode 24 be released?

Love Island USA Season 7 Episode 24 will drop on Sunday, June 29, 2025. Fans in the U.S. can watch it at 6 p.m. PT or 9 p.m. ET. The new episode will continue to follow the aftermath of the latest recoupling and eliminations.

The show is available to stream on Peacock, which holds exclusive streaming rights for Love Island USA Season 7.

What to expect from episode 24

The next episode will reveal what's next for Nic and Olandria. Before pairing up, Olandria was confident about her bond with Taylor, while Nic felt secure about his connection with Cierra. However, fans think Taylor was never truly interested in Olandria.

In a Reddit thread titled This is Amaya protecting Olandria against Clarke, one user wrote, "Taylor never liked Olandria, and it was obvious he was not feeling her or was attracted to her and was waiting for this moment."

Another user added, "That's why I'm so upset at Taylor tbh. If Taylor would've honestly had a chat with Olandria about how he wasn't physically attracted to her around the same time he told Ace that, she could've still explored and made other connections."

These comments suggest that viewers are dissatisfied with Taylor's handling of the situation, which may lead to further drama in Episode 24.

Here's the cast of Love Island USA Season 7

Female Islanders:

Chelley Bissainthe Huda Mustafa Olandria Carthen Isabella 'Belle-A' Walker Cierra Ortega Amaya Espinal Iris Kendall Hannah Fields Yulissa Escobar

Male Islanders:

Ace Greene Austin Shepard Taylor Williams Jeremiah Brown Nicolas 'Nic' Vansteenberghe Jose 'Pepe' Garcia Charlie Georgio Jalen Brown

