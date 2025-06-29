Park Bo Gum, Kim So Hyun’s GOOD BOY Ep 11-12 OTT Release: Date, when and where to watch, what to expect, more

If you've been craving a drama that mixes adrenaline with laughs, GOOD BOY might just be your next obsession. The series stars Park Bo Gum in a role unlike anything he's done before. The high-energy K-drama is capturing attention for its unique concept, gripping plot, and well-timed humor.

When are the next episodes releasing?

Advertisement

As of June 29, 2025, Episode 10 is now available to watch. And viewers are already buzzing about what's coming next. Fans won't have to wait long to catch up with Park Bo Gum and the team. Here's the upcoming schedule:

Episode 11: Saturday, July 5, 2025

Episode 12: Sunday, July 6, 2025

In South Korea, new episodes air on weekends between 10:30 PM and 10:40 PM KST. For international audiences, the drama is easily accessible on streaming platforms. Indian viewers can stream GOOD BOY on Amazon Prime Video, with new episodes available at 7:10 PM IST.

What is GOOD BOY about?

Premiering on May 31, 2025, GOOD BOY introduces a high-concept storyline rooted in action and comedy. The plot centers around a government project created in response to a sharp rise in violent crime. The twist? The task force is made up entirely of retired national athletes. Each brings their physical skills, competitive spirit, and discipline from the sports world into their new crime-fighting roles.

Advertisement

These unconventional heroes are tasked with taking down dangerous criminals using strategy, strength, and a bit of chaos. The contrast between their athletic pasts and new action-packed responsibilities offers a clever and comedic twist on the traditional police drama formula.

Star-studded cast elevates the action

While Park Bo Gum leads the charge as Yoon Dong Ju, he’s joined by a powerful lineup of talent. They include Kim So Hyun, Oh Jung Se, Lee Sang Yi, Heo Sung Tae, and Tae Won Seok.

Each character comes with their own backstory and motivations, making the team more layered and entertaining. The chemistry between the cast has become one of the series’ standout strengths. Fans praise how each member shines without overshadowing the others.

GOOD BOY isn't your typical action K-drama. What makes it stand out is its unusual premise, excellent casting, and tonal balance. The drama cleverly plays with the contrast between its characters' athletic pasts and their dangerous present.

Advertisement

If you're looking for something bold, funny, and refreshingly different from the usual melodramas or thrillers, GOOD BOY should be at the top of your list.