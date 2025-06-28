Saif Ali Khan and his Pataudi boys pack Ibrahim Ali Khan, Taimur, Jeh serve good looks on their ‘park day’ out: See PICS

Saif Ali Khan may be a brilliant actor, but when it comes to real life, he is a hero for his kids. The actor is a loving father and never misses a chance to spend some quality time with his four children, Sara Ali Khan, Ibrahim Ali Khan, Taimur Ali Khan and Jehangir Ali Khan. Well, it looks like the Pataudi boys were in a mood to bond on this bright sunny day, and the Nadaaniyan star treated us with some adorable clicks from their day out.

Taking to his Instagram handle, Ibrahim Ali Khan shared a couple of adorable pictures. The first picture is a rare one where we see all 4 Pataudi boys in one single frame. Saif Ali Khan. Looks sharp and classy in a blue denim and dark shirt that he paired with white sneakers. He sat in the middle of a bench. On the one end sat his eldest son Ibrahim, who had good looks in his casual attire.

Saif sat with his hands on his shoulder while the Nadaaniyan star laughed and put his hand on his dad’s shoulder too. On the other side sat the Jewel Thief star’s two sons with wife Kareena Kapoor Khan, Taimur and Jeh. Both the boys wore matching black shorts, white socks and black shoes. While Time wore a white tee, Jeh wore a white and red striped tee. It is indeed a picture-perfect moment to see these boys posing together.

Ibrahim also shared two more pictures where we can see his two younger brothers, Taimur and Jeh, indulging in a game of cricket. The youngest brother held a bat in his hand, and his stance proves that cricket runs in the Pataudi blood, while Tim can be seen bowling. The next picture shows the boys in action after Taimur has thrown the ball towards Jeh, and he is ready to bat. Sharing these pictures, the star-kid captioned it as ‘park day’.

Looking at the picture with all the Pataudi boys in one frame, netizens feel that it’s too much good looks to handle, and we cannot agree more.

Talking about Ibrahim Ali Khan’s work front, he recently made his acting debut with the OTT film Nadaaniyan opposite Khushi Kapoor. He will next be seen in Sarzameen alongside Kajol.

