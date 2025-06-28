Box Office: Sitaare Zameen Par performs better than new releases F1 and Maa on second Friday; Three films aggregate Rs 15.75 crore

The Aamir Khan-led Sitaare Zameen Par was the top pick for the cinema-going audience today, as the RS Prasanna directorial has collected in the range of Rs 6.25 crore on the second Friday, taking total collections to Rs 93.75 crore. The film has performed better than the two new releases – F1 and Maa – on its second Friday, which signifies a long run in the weeks to come. The second Friday hold has confirmed a hit status for the Aamir Khan film, as it is headed for a finish in the north of Rs 150 crore in India.

The Brad Pitt starrer F1 was the second-best performing film of the week, as the sport thriller has clocked Rs 5.00 crore on Friday. The film has overperformed vis-à-vis expectations, and is headed to emerge a solid success story in India, as a big jump is definitely on cards for the Brad Pitt starrer. 2025 has been good for Hollywood films, and F1 has just added itself to the list of success stories from the West.

The third best performer of the day was the Kajol led horror thriller, which has also done well on the opening day, with first day business in the range of Rs 4.00 crore to Rs 4.50 crore. The film suffered in advance bookings due to a fractured release, but did well on the day with strong walk-ins to make up for the relatively slow movement in advance bookings. The Ajay Devgn and Jio Studios produced film has also laid the platform to show big jumps over the weekend, and place itself in a spot to emerge a success story.

All in all, it was a good day for the exhibitors with 3 films aggregating Rs 15.75 crore on a working Friday, which is a great result. With Jurassic World, and Superman slated to release in the coming 2 weeks, the victory run is expected to continue at the box-office.

Check out The Box Office Collections of Feature Films on June 27!

Sitaare Zameen Par: Rs 6.25 crore

F1: Rs 5.00 crore

Maa: Rs 4.50 crore

Total: Rs 15.75 crore

