Love Island USA Season 7 Episode 23: Release Date, Time, Streaming Details, What to Expect and How to Watch

Love Island season 7 has been keeping the audience hooked to the screens as the islanders fight in and for love. In the previous episode, the existing contestants got together with the Casa Amor group, finally meeting up with one another’s new pairs.

The host, Ariana Madix, also shook the villa by announcing a recoupling. With the exchange happening, some of the islanders and Casa Amor contestants were left behind.

In the upcoming episode 23 of the reality show, the aftereffects of Casa Amor will be experienced by the islanders.

Love Island USA season 7 release plan

The new episodes of Love Island USA are dropped every day, except for on Wednesdays. To keep the drama and the emotional quotient high, the twists and controversies regarding the contestants are often discussed on social media following the new episode release.

The reality show premiered on June 3, and from the first episode itself, the viewers have been interested in who will be coupled together and who will be thrown out of the villa. The host this year is Ariana Madix, and the show will follow a 36 episode plan.

Love Island USA season 7 episode 23 release date, time, and where to watch

The Love Island fans will be able to catch the 23rd episode of the show on Saturday, June 28. The episode will be dropped at 6 PM Pacific Time (PT) and at 9 PM Eastern Time (ET).

For the Indian viewers, they can catch the show on June 29, 6:30 AM. All the new episodes of Love Island are available to stream on Peacock and other OTT platforms.

Love Island USA Cast Members

The female contestants on Love Island are:

Huda Mustafa Michelle "Chelley" Bissainthe Olandria Carthen Isabella "Belle-A" Walker Yulissa Escobar Cierra Ortega Amaya Espinal Hannah Fields Iris Kendall

As for the men on the show, the list includes:

Ace Greene Taylor Williams Nicolas "Nic" Vansteenberghe Austin Shepard Jeremiah Brown Charlie Georgio Jalen Brown Jose "Pepe" Garcia

With the new twists daily, it is fascinating to watch which couple will take the winning title of Love Island USA season 7.

