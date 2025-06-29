Louis Tomlinson Sparks ‘Larry’ Buzz After Liking and Unliking Romance Reel With One Direction Bandmate Harry Styles

Louis Tomlinson is once again at the center of One Direction romance rumors, this time because of a single Instagram tap. On June 29, the singer liked an Instagram reel that featured a clip of him and his former bandmate, Harry Styles. The reel was an emotional fan edit set to the song Die With a Smile.

However, just a few hours later, fans noticed that Louis had unliked the video, sparking a fresh debate about what it could mean.

The like did not go unnoticed by the One Direction fandom, where theories about Louis and Harry's bond have never really disappeared. For years, fans have speculated that the singers share more than friendship, coining the nickname 'Larry.'

The moment Louis removed the like, social media erupted with posts asking if it was an accident, a joke, or a slip that he quickly wanted to undo. For some, it's proof he still keeps an eye on fan edits, while others say it's a sign he wants to put old rumors to rest.

Here's what Louis has said before about Harry romance rumors

This isn't the first time Louis has addressed talk about a supposed romance with Harry Styles. In April 2024, Louis spoke with Brazilian outlet G1, calling the rumors a little irritating. He told the outlet, "There's nothing I can say to stop people inventing what they want to invent."

He also shared that the speculation sometimes goes "far too personal", especially because he now has a young son, Freddie. Louis Tomlinson made it clear that he has little control over what fans choose to believe, but he wished people would respect his privacy.

For now, Louis hasn't made any public comment about the 'like' and 'unlike' features. However, this small online action is already gaining traction among One Direction fans. Some see it as just another example of how every move he makes online is picked apart for clues about his relationship with Harry. Others think it's just an honest mistake.

