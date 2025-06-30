Fast and Furious 11: Will Paul Walker’s Character Get Revived in Final Movie? Vin Diesel Drops Major Hint

Vin Diesel has provided a major update on Fast and Furious 11. The actor sat down with his co-stars, Tyrese Gibson and Cody Walker, at the Fuel Fest, where he revealed that the final movie in the franchise is in the works at the studio.

At the event, Diesel went on to spill the beans over the upcoming film and shared with the fans how they can expect the saga to come to an end.

During a conversation with the audience, the actor revealed that when the studios approached him to reprise his role as Dominic Toretto, he voiced three conditions.

Vin Diesel hints at Paul Walker's character revival in Fast and Furious 11

During the audience interaction, Vin Diesel shared that fans can expect the character of Brian O'Conner to return to the screens. The role was popularly played by Paul Walker before his passing at the age of 40 in 2013.

Elaborating on his return to the franchise, the XXX star revealed, "The studio said to me, 'Vin, can we please have the finale of 'Fast and Furious' [in] April 2027?'"

He added, "I said, 'Under three conditions.' First, it is to bring the franchise back to L.A.! The second thing was to return to the car culture, to the street racing! The third thing was reuniting Dom and Brian O'Conner."

Meanwhile, it remains unclear how the makers will bring the late Walker's character to star in the new Fast and Furious movie. Following the actor's passing away, one way fans can still witness their favorite duo, Dom and Brian, together is if the makers recreate Paul's role through technology or CGI.

As for the film, the new installment is expected to release almost four years after Fast X, which hit theaters in 2023. The movie was initially promoted as a two-part saga, but no details have been provided yet as to whether the upcoming piece will be a new film or a continuation of the story.

The cast of the last film included Diesel, Alan Ritchson, Jason Momoa, Michelle Rodriguez, Rita Moreno, and Brie Larson. It grossed more than 700 million USD at the global box office. Fast and Furious will release in theaters in April 2027.

