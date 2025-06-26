Who is Connor McCaffery? A look at Caitlin Clark’s boyfriend and how they met

At 26, Connor McCaffery has already carved his own path in basketball, first as a savvy point guard for the University of Iowa, then as an assistant coach at Butler University. But since April 2023, he’s been equally known for his relationship with WNBA phenomenon Caitlin Clark.

The pair first crossed paths as Hawkeyes teammates and kept their romance under wraps until Caitlin went Instagram official four months later. Now, their shared passion for hoops strengthens a partnership marked by milestone tributes, public support, and a genuine connection that extends far beyond the stat sheet.

From Hawkeye standout to sideline coach

Connor McCaffery spent six seasons with the Iowa Hawkeyes, earning five Academic All-Big Ten honors and tying the school record with 111 wins. A two-sport athlete who also excelled in baseball, he wrapped his collegiate career in May 2023 with degrees in finance and political science.

As reported by Hello! Magazine, he began his professional journey as a team assistant for the NBA’s Indiana Pacers before joining Butler University Athletics as an assistant coach in September 2024. His new role drew public support from Caitlin, who said he “worked super hard for that” and expressed excitement for his future.

Butler head coach Thad Matta praised his “high-level playing career” and NBA experience, citing McCaffery’s analytical skills and family pedigree—Connor comes from a basketball-centric family. His father, Fran, coached at Iowa for 14 years before taking the head coaching job at the University of Pennsylvania in March 2025.

Despite his mother’s hopes that he would avoid the high-pressure coaching world, Connor’s path in basketball seems firmly set.

Caitlin and Connor: A Hawkeye love story indeed

Connor and Caitlin first met in the gym at Iowa, forming a friendship that blossomed into romance in April 2023. Four months later, in August 2023, Caitlin shared photos of them cuddled on a boat, captioned “Best end to summer,” with a heart emoji.

The couple then celebrated their first anniversary on April 24, 2024, with mutual Instagram tributes—Connor wrote, “One year w the best… you never cease to amaze me,” while Caitlin's post was captioned with, “You make every day better.”

Similar posts followed this year, with Caitlin calling him her “favorite person,” while Connor posted a picture of them taking a walk hand-in-hand, captioned “2 years. keep being u.” Their public declarations reveal a relationship built on mutual admiration and light-hearted competition.

Caitlin even joked in another post that she hopes he would one day “finally find a way to outshoot me.” And while the two haven’t talked publicly about engagement, they’re heading into year three stronger than ever. One thing’s clear: whether it’s game day or date night, they’ve got each other’s backs.

