Tom Holland Spoils Spider-Man: Brand New Day with New Clip to Fan Announcing MCU Filming Plan, Here's All We Know

Tom Holland surely knows how to keep his fans happy. The actor recorded a video, sending best wishes to a fan from him and Chris Hemsworth.

While in the clip that went viral on the internet, Holland also dropped a major update about his upcoming Marvel movie, Spider-Man: Brand New Day.

While addressing a fan in his personalized video, the actor revealed that he will be starting the shoot for the MCU movie soon. According to the reports, the cast and crew of the upcoming film will be headed to the U.K. in mid-August to get the camera rolling.

Spider-Man: Brand New Day is one of the highly anticipated movies, as not only is it expected to bring Peter Parker and MJ together, but the fans can also expect to witness the superhero fighting new and deadlier villains.

What can be expected from Spider-Man: Brand New Day?

Spider-Man: Brand New Day is the fourth movie of the franchise, and while the film will be released almost five years after the previous one, the makers are expected to continue with the storyline.

In the final scenes of the 2021 movie, Parker is forgotten by everyone, including MJ and his best friend Ned.

In the upcoming release, the fans will witness how Holland’s character will rekindle his romance with MJ, while also fighting the new villains.

According to the media reports, Silver Samurai and Vipra will join the anti-hero clan. The characters previously appeared as variants in the 2013 movie, The Wolverine.

Moreover, it is confirmed that Jon Bernthal has joined the cast of Spider-Man 4. He will reprise his role of The Punisher in the movie, helping Holland beat the bad guys.

As for the cast members of the upcoming film, Tom Holland, Zendaya, and Jacob Batalon will reprise their roles. The new joinees include Bernthal and the Stranger Things star Sadie Sink.

Spider-Man: Brand New Day will hit theaters on July 31, 2026.

