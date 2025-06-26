Rs 27 crore—Shivam Dube buys two apartments in Mumbai's upscale locality on 17th and 18th floors, pays heavy stamp duty

Fresh off India’s 2024 T20 World Cup win, cricketer Shivam Dube is scoring big beyond the pitch. The 31-year-old all-rounder has just bought not one, but two luxury apartments in Mumbai’s upscale locality in Andheri West for a whopping Rs 27.5 crore.

The deal, officially registered on June 20, 2025, is not just a headline-grabber; it plants Dube firmly in the city’s elite real estate scene alongside fellow cricketers like Suryakumar Yadav and Shreyas Iyer.

Advertisement

What’s inside the Rs 27.5 crore purchase?

According to Square Yards, which looked through the property’s official documents, Dube’s new homes are located in DLH Enclave. This is a high-end residential tower in Oshiwara, developed by Dev Land and Housing.

The two flats sit on the 17th and 18th floors and span a massive 9,600 sq. ft. of built-up area. That includes 4,200 sq. ft. of carpet area and an enormous 3,800 sq. ft. terrace—roomy enough for parties, workouts, or just soaking up the Mumbai sun.

The property comes with three parking spaces and attracted stamp duty of Rs 1.65 crore, plus a Rs 30,000 registration fee. DLH Enclave is no stranger to famous faces either. Celebs like Kapil Sharma and Mika Singh already call the complex home, which adds some star-powered neighbors to Dube’s new address.

IPL money meets smart investing

Dube’s leap into prime Mumbai real estate echoes his off-field growth as much as his on-field success. After starting his IPL career with Royal Challengers Bengaluru in 2019, he is now a key figure at Chennai Super Kings, having been retained for Rs 12 crore ahead of the 2025 season.

Advertisement

Though CSK had a forgettable run this year, Dube’s form was steady, scoring 357 runs across 14 games. His big moment came in the 2024 T20 World Cup final, where he smashed a vital 27 off 16 balls to help India lift the trophy.

With a Grade C BCCI contract and a rising brand value, Shivam’s investment comes at the perfect time.

Another cricketer, another luxury pin on the map

By joining Mumbai’s millionaire club of athlete homeowners, Dube is making it clear— he’s not just playing to win, he’s living to win too. With two sky-high pads in one of the city’s most desirable neighborhoods, he is not just investing in real estate, he’s making a statement.

Disclaimer: All amounts mentioned in the article are sourced from public platforms such as Financial Express, GQ and NewsX. In some cases, celebrities or their teams give their input, too, which we incorporate if provided by them. We take all efforts to share possible accurate numbers; however, unless otherwise mentioned, they are all approximates. We are open to feedback and suggestions on editorial@pinkvilla.com

Advertisement

ALSO READ: Throwback video: Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma’s epic 2017 wedding reception dance-off