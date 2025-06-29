Did Ben Affleck Warn Brett Goldstein to 'Get Out' of Jennifer Lopez Romance Before It Gets Serious? Source Reveals Reaction to 'Flirt Fest'

Fans spent months last year keeping a close eye on Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck’s marriage. The couple called it quits when Lopez reportedly filed for divorce on their two-year wedding anniversary. Now, new rumors about Lopez and Ted Lasso star Brett Goldstein have fans talking again, and Ben Affleck allegedly has thoughts about it.

Advertisement

Lopez and Goldstein spark talk with Office Romance

Jennifer Lopez and Brett Goldstein star together in Office Romance, an upcoming Netflix romantic comedy that wrapped filming in May 2025. According to RadarOnline, the movie’s set was reportedly a 'flirt fest,' fueling rumors that Lopez and Goldstein may have grown close off-camera too.

Brett Goldstein has openly admired Lopez for years. A resurfaced clip from his podcast Films to Be Buried With shows him praising her role in Hustlers and admitting, “I’d never wanted to be cuddled more.” This old clip has added fuel to the rumor mill.

How does Ben Affleck really feel?

A source told RadarOnline that Ben Affleck is aware of what’s being said about Lopez and Goldstein. “He’s aware of what’s going on with her and Brett and doesn’t want to deprive Jennifer of the right to do what she wants,” the source claimed.

Advertisement

However, Affleck allegedly has a warning for Goldstein. “He thinks Brett should get out of it if he knows what’s good for him, but clearly he’s too swept up by Jennifer’s charms to see what’s happening to him,” the source said. “Jennifer is hard on guys and Ben can testify to that.”

Ben Affleck apparently believes that Goldstein might be in over his head with Lopez. “He feels sorry for Brett, he can tell he’s a nice, unassuming character who will be chewed up and spit out,” the source claimed. They claimed that Jennifer Lopez expects her partners to fit into her lavish lifestyle and live up to high standards of perfection, which they said is nearly impossible for anyone to achieve.

ALSO READ: Rihanna Brings Son Riot to Cheer on Partner A$AP Rocky at his Paris Fashion Week Show